GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James cut GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $354.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $376.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.60.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV opened at $381.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $341.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.29. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $388.88.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

GE Vernova announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.