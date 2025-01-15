General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.91, for a total value of $1,556,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,296 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,349.36. This trade represents a 21.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $264.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.61. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $247.36 and a 12 month high of $316.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.13). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GD. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $345.00) on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $279.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $303.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.53.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

