General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,698 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,620,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,055,395,000 after buying an additional 106,878 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.1% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,278,448 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $774,766,000 after acquiring an additional 989,750 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.9% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,113,063 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $498,310,000 after acquiring an additional 421,989 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 6.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,798,131 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $259,988,000 after purchasing an additional 358,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 123.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,226,027 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $144,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,897 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 383,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $21,697,331.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,935,192.95. The trade was a 75.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $502,671.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,787.13. This trade represents a 52.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,030,475 shares of company stock valued at $56,509,286. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on GM shares. HSBC downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

General Motors Stock Up 2.1 %

GM stock opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.56. The company has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 12-month low of $34.32 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.67 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.06%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.12%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

