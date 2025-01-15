GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Stock Position Raised by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF alerts:

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:NVDL opened at $63.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.32. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $91.70.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.