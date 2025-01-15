Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 1,330 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Snowflake by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in Snowflake by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Barclays upgraded Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Snowflake from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,811,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 706,755 shares in the company, valued at $85,354,801.35. This trade represents a 2.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,712 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $306,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 205,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,867,735. This trade represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 376,904 shares of company stock valued at $62,545,855 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Stock Up 0.6 %

SNOW stock opened at $163.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.37. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $237.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a PE ratio of -48.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

