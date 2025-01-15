Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 1,718 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DXCM. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in DexCom by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 463 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 959 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 101.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $79.17 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.34 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.33 and a 200 day moving average of $78.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $318,275.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,320,178.16. The trade was a 5.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DexCom from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

