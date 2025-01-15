HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 117.10% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.
Check Out Our Latest Report on ATXS
Astria Therapeutics Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Astria Therapeutics
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Astria Therapeutics by 29.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,822,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,714 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,105,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,208,000 after purchasing an additional 61,457 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 23.1% in the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,040,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 13.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,842,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,763,000 after buying an additional 218,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Astria Therapeutics by 15.4% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 975,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.
About Astria Therapeutics
Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Astria Therapeutics
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- The Fed Is More Likely to Hike Than Cut Rates in 2025
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Investors Navigate Uncertainty by Seeking Refuge in Gold and Oil
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Archer Aviation Shares Slide, Now Bargain Priced for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.