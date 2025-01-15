HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 117.10% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

Astria Therapeutics stock opened at $7.37 on Monday. Astria Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $16.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Astria Therapeutics by 29.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,822,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,714 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,105,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,208,000 after purchasing an additional 61,457 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 23.1% in the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,040,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 13.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,842,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,763,000 after buying an additional 218,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Astria Therapeutics by 15.4% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 975,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

