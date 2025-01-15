Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 42,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,937,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 73.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 7.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,018,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,368,000 after purchasing an additional 20,891 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 12.5% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 30,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Price Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $282.57 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.31 and a 52-week high of $455.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.10.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.68. Humana had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total transaction of $948,930.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,463.06. This trade represents a 31.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Humana from $349.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Humana from $400.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Humana from $387.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Humana from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $247.00 to $308.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

