Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,464 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UMAR. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 7.5% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 96,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Encompass More Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 61,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 40,281 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 51,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter worth $233,000.

Shares of UMAR opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.57 million, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.41.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (UMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

