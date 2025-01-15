Insider Buying: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Acquires 27,000 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth bought 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$46.52 per share, with a total value of C$1,256,121.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$45.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$96.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$40.02 and a 52-week high of C$56.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$45.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNQ. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.50 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$49.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$71.88.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

