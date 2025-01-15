Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $473,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,567,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,196,485.10. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $453,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $31.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -60.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average is $30.91. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $48.81.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in JFrog in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in JFrog by 13.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FROG. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on JFrog from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.72.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

