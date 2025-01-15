International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $64,000 Position in PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Free Report) by 92.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,688 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PodcastOne were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

PodcastOne Price Performance

Shares of PodcastOne stock opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of -0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70. PodcastOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.70.

PodcastOne Profile

(Free Report)

Further Reading

PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.

