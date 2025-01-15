International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $64,000 Position in PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Free Report) by 92.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,688 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PodcastOne were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Shares of PodcastOne stock opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of -0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70. PodcastOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.70.
