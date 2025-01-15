Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 426,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 20,972 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 381,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 119,571 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 57,991 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 75,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 69,150 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.30.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0783 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

