Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 24,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 40,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.8% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,298,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $176.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.79. The stock has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $153.10 and a 12-month high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.