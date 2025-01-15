Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 152.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMO. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 44.2% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $158,000. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $204,000.

SPMO opened at $95.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.55. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $98.76.

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

