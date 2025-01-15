Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $1,888,648.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,173,480.50. The trade was a 5.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total value of $7,248,385.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,016 shares of company stock valued at $13,666,427 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of IRM opened at $103.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.40. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 794.44%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Further Reading

