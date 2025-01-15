Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $4.25 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,964 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Europe London LLP grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 274,506 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,336,000 after purchasing an additional 114,076 shares during the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 287,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,940,000 after acquiring an additional 193,927 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 17,066,936 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,072,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,228 shares during the period. Aragon Global Management LP raised its stake in NVIDIA by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aragon Global Management LP now owns 158,425 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $19,239,000 after buying an additional 21,625 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.3% in the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,420 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after buying an additional 10,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. William Blair began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.27.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $131.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.82. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $3.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $608,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 480,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,056,016.72. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

