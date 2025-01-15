iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBB stock opened at $131.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.97. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $123.60 and a 52-week high of $150.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

