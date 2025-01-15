iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Stake Raised by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 126.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 43,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,191,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,752,000 after buying an additional 1,675,952 shares during the last quarter.

EZU opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.81 and its 200-day moving average is $49.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

