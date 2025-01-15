iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Stock Position Raised by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,690,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,096,000 after acquiring an additional 247,190 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,079,000. Crescent Sterling Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 19,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 137,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $37.04 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $35.86 and a 12-month high of $41.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.32.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

