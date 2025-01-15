iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 34,366.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 828,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,831,000 after purchasing an additional 826,509 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 558,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,624,000 after buying an additional 40,564 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 469,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,288,000 after buying an additional 13,814 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tlwm now owns 292,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 244,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IWV opened at $332.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.49. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $269.20 and a 52-week high of $349.54. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

