iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Davis Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 160.2% in the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000.

IVW opened at $100.53 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $105.64. The company has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.53.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

