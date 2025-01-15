iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,488,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,670,000 after acquiring an additional 60,868 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,975,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,537,000 after purchasing an additional 139,651 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18,046.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,333,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,211 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,045,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,225,000 after purchasing an additional 67,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 918,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,125,000 after purchasing an additional 277,110 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $190.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $170.13 and a 1-year high of $206.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.90.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

