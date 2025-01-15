iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Purchased by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,229.2% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Syntrinsic LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000.

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $92.36 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.89 and a fifty-two week high of $100.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.80 and a 200-day moving average of $91.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

