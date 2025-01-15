iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Purchased by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,328.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 135.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 129.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Etfidea LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 60,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $136.05 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $118.72 and a 12-month high of $152.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3508 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

