Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC Has $2.96 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 52.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,374 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,429 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 2.4% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in NVIDIA by 884.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,329,751,000 after buying an additional 191,469,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 854.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,561,200,000 after acquiring an additional 163,482,580 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 180,403,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,908,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,069,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $17,738,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 870.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,658,922,000 after purchasing an additional 91,867,031 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,764. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $131.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $153.13. The company has a market cap of $3.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.