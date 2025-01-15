L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Position Lifted by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $8,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,245,000 after buying an additional 178,407 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 65.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 434,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,532,000 after acquiring an additional 171,420 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 23,627.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 170,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,580,000 after purchasing an additional 169,878 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 822,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,704,000 after purchasing an additional 166,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,611,000 after purchasing an additional 156,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $289.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $295.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.25.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.62, for a total value of $394,465.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,765.12. This represents a 17.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 7,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,572 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX stock opened at $214.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.23. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.18 and a 52 week high of $265.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.