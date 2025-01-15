Lauren D. Hotz Sells 1,078 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.28, for a total value of $667,583.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,337.92. The trade was a 36.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of INTU opened at $623.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $557.29 and a 1-year high of $714.78. The stock has a market cap of $174.61 billion, a PE ratio of 60.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $649.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $637.71.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $760.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $765.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $737.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 110.3% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

