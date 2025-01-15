LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight Rating

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $8.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

LZ has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.81.

LegalZoom.com Price Performance

Shares of LZ opened at $7.92 on Monday. LegalZoom.com has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.11.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.66 million. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZ. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 15.8% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,581,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,827,000 after purchasing an additional 762,612 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,466,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,698,000 after buying an additional 521,200 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,112,000. Tabor Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 44.9% during the third quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 1,522,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after buying an additional 472,002 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 25.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,806,000 after acquiring an additional 262,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

