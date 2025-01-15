Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Stake Boosted by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 71.9% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Linde by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 66,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,350,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its stake in Linde by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of LIN stock opened at $427.29 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $396.07 and a 1 year high of $487.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $438.67 and its 200-day moving average is $453.08. The stock has a market cap of $203.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.05. Linde had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Linde from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Linde from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $515.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.35, for a total transaction of $963,388.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,260,958.10. This represents a 7.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 4,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.73, for a total transaction of $2,020,301.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,493,586.48. The trade was a 16.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

