Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 686.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,243,000 after buying an additional 30,350 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 39.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,738,000 after purchasing an additional 95,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56,626.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,021,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $476,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $484.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $413.92 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $508.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $535.59.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $543.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.40.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

