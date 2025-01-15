Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,005 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,788,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 565.4% in the third quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 744,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,770,000 after buying an additional 632,218 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,819 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $282,196,000 after acquiring an additional 356,506 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 162.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 478,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after acquiring an additional 296,663 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,250,036 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $134,102,000 after acquiring an additional 214,334 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $62.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 3.24. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $71.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.01.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 27.45%. The company had revenue of $770.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTDR shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens upped their price target on Matador Resources from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

In other news, EVP William Thomas Elsener bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 102,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,827,762.40. The trade was a 0.78 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn W. Stetson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.33 per share, for a total transaction of $51,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,411,043.55. The trade was a 1.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,285 shares of company stock valued at $232,849 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

