MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Position Raised by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in MetLife were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,396,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,799,000 after purchasing an additional 988,666 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in MetLife by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,299,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,993,000 after buying an additional 269,246 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,548,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,179,000 after buying an additional 68,579 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,238,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,735,000 after buying an additional 608,224 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,239,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,744,000 after acquiring an additional 105,762 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of MET stock opened at $83.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.61 and a 12-month high of $89.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.20.

MetLife Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.95%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MetLife from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.92.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

