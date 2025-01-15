MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Bought by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 391 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 990.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,645 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 971.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 639,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,855,000 after purchasing an additional 579,994 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 587.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,994,000 after purchasing an additional 567,628 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 904.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 468,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,939,000 after purchasing an additional 421,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 1,077.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 343,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,857,000 after purchasing an additional 314,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $342.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $82.00 billion, a PE ratio of -162.40 and a beta of 3.25. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $43.87 and a 12 month high of $543.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.98.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($8.98) earnings per share.

In related news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.36, for a total value of $9,027,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,979.20. The trade was a 74.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.15, for a total transaction of $1,465,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,372. The trade was a 32.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock worth $32,259,177 over the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $275.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.25.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

