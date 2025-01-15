MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,337 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 20.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.65.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $217.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.91 and a 1 year high of $233.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $1,000,049.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,864,290.60. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.