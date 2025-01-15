Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires New Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 18.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,994,000 after purchasing an additional 11,668 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,054,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CSL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price target (down previously from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.00.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.41, for a total transaction of $121,937.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,623.94. This represents a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 2.4 %

CSL stock opened at $382.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $415.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $420.97. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $297.25 and a 12 month high of $481.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 27.05%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.15%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

