Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 23,003 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) by 70.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 23,003 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned 0.14% of AngioDynamics worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANGO. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 142.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 911,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 535,958 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,793,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,850,000 after purchasing an additional 529,861 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,410,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,752,000 after purchasing an additional 300,785 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the second quarter worth $1,321,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 28.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 123,271 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on AngioDynamics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th.

AngioDynamics Price Performance

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.53. The firm has a market cap of $479.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.59. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $13.13.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.93 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 83.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.