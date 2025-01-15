Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 6,874 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $565,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,959,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,050,000 after purchasing an additional 82,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NWL. Barclays raised Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.20.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.25. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -46.67%.

Insider Activity at Newell Brands

In other Newell Brands news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 23,343 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $240,666.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $179,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,075.84. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Newell Brands

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.