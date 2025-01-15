Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 698 Shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in OUTFRONT Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 258.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its position in OUTFRONT Media by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Performance

OUT stock opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average of $17.31. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

OUTFRONT Media Cuts Dividend

OUTFRONT Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.38 million. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wolfe Research lowered OUTFRONT Media from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered OUTFRONT Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

