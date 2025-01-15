Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys Shares of 64,465 Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 64,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 419.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Viavi Solutions

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Masood Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $152,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,876.62. The trade was a 6.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 2,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $29,224.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,612.31. The trade was a 4.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,802 shares of company stock valued at $481,625 over the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIAV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $8.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.60 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Viavi Solutions Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.35 and a beta of 0.91. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.97.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $238.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.09 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

