Moody National Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Evergy were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Evergy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in Evergy by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Insider Activity at Evergy

In other Evergy news, EVP Kevin E. Bryant sold 48,141 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $3,029,513.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $62.93. The trade was a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVRG. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Evergy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.06.

View Our Latest Report on Evergy

Evergy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVRG opened at $61.21 on Wednesday. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.04 and a twelve month high of $65.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.16%.

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.