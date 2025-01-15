Moody National Bank Trust Division Grows Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Dollar General by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Peoples Bank KS lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $367,065.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,128. The trade was a 23.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $451,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,322 shares in the company, valued at $9,056,636.94. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Bernstein Bank lowered their price target on Dollar General from $98.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.18.

Get Our Latest Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE DG opened at $69.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $69.33 and a 52 week high of $168.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.61.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.88%.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.