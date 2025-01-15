Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,026 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. State Street Corp increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,997,580 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $385,258,000 after buying an additional 6,569,223 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,969,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $98,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,857 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,594,475 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $68,046,000 after purchasing an additional 817,762 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.5% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,955,880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $62,325,000 after purchasing an additional 934,754 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,258,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,200,000 after purchasing an additional 80,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of WBA stock opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $23.76.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $39.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently -9.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.