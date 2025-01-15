Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $470,000 Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 3,504.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of UAL stock opened at $107.67 on Wednesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $110.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.57 and a 200-day moving average of $68.16.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 30.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on United Airlines from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Airlines from $88.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.45.

Insider Activity

In other United Airlines news, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $5,707,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,049,536.88. The trade was a 48.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $1,407,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,565.28. The trade was a 30.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,158,900. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

