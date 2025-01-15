Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $507,000 Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,289,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,401,000 after acquiring an additional 283,540 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 13,498.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,769,000 after purchasing an additional 283,201 shares during the last quarter. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at about $32,660,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,287,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 399,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,293,000 after buying an additional 100,814 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Zscaler from $205.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Zscaler from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.84.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $184.69 on Wednesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $153.45 and a one year high of $259.61. The company has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -738.76 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.24.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total value of $573,516.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 358,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,828,542.08. The trade was a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total value of $737,578.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,618,917.12. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,879 over the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

