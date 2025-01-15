Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $565,000 Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,722,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,070,491,000 after buying an additional 211,787 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,251,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $395,729,000 after acquiring an additional 249,678 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,938,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $372,135,000 after acquiring an additional 75,429 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,433,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $371,343,000 after acquiring an additional 538,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 449.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,103,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $343,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,329 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $994,500.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,546.03. This represents a 25.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.2 %

FIS opened at $78.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.24 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.27.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.37%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

