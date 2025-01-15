Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $596,000 Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,400,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,150,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,019 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at about $411,304,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 9.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,064,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,061,000 after buying an additional 799,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,813,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,906,000 after buying an additional 1,238,200 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on KHC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $28.48 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.29.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 144.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $1,505,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,122.75. This trade represents a 21.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

