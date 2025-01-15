Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $678,000 Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Snowflake by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 15.5% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 536,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,247,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,289,000 after purchasing an additional 36,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,811,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 706,755 shares in the company, valued at $85,354,801.35. This represents a 2.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total value of $2,009,841.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 311,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,058,722.76. The trade was a 3.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 376,904 shares of company stock valued at $62,545,855. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snowflake stock opened at $163.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a PE ratio of -48.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.37. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $107.13 and a one year high of $237.72.

Several brokerages have commented on SNOW. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on Snowflake

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.