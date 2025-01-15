Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $707,000 Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Celsius were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Celsius by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 0.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 99,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Celsius by 48.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 353.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Celsius by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $2,024,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,137,781.75. This trade represents a 19.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celsius Stock Down 1.0 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CELH opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.33. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $99.62.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CELH. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Celsius from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.28.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

