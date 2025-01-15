Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $755,000 Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle by 13.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 0.5% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock opened at $86.65 on Wednesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.20 and a 52-week high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.81.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.03). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 221.99%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup set a $128.00 target price on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $127.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

